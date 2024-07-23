Ukrainian forces hit Russian ferry in Port Kavkaz

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian military hit the Russian ferry Slavyanin, which was used for military logistics.

The Ukrainian General Staff stated that the operation was carried out by the Ukrainian Navy, together with other units of the Defense Forces.The Russian ferry Slavyanin was based in the port of Kavkaz, which is located in Krasnodar Krai.This ferry was used to transport railroad cars, vehicles, and containers for military purposes.Slavyanin ferry was the third and last railroad ferry that the Russian Federation had in the region.Russian ASTRA media reported dead and wounded among the ferry crew and port workers.The governor of the Krasnodar region said that unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the attack.“This morning, drones attacked a ferry ship in the port Kavkaz. Emergency services are currently working at the scene. The fire is localized, there is no threat of fire spreading,” the governor said.The vessel is designed to transport railroad cars and rolling equipment, dangerous goods and oversized cargo.

News.Az