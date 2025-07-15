Ukrainian Prime Minister resigns amid major government overhaul

Shmyhal, who has been in his post since March 2020, is expected to be appointed as Ukraine's new defense minister, Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Parliament is due to vote on Svyrydenko's nomination later this week. Zelenskiy said that he had already discussed priority tasks for the next six months with her.

"We are preparing the initial steps of the renewed government," he said on the Telegram app, posting a picture from their meeting in his office.

The key tasks would be to increase domestic weapons production and implement reforms to unlock Ukraine's economic potential, he said.

The shakeup, the biggest since Russia's invasion in February 2022, comes as the Russian forces continue their grinding advance in Ukraine's east, and prospects for any fast ceasefire deal look dim.