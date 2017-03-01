UK’s OceanScan opens office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK’s OceanScan has registered its representative office in Azerbaijan, Vergiler newspaper of the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry reported.

The office passed registration at the Ministry of Taxes on Dec. 8, 2016.

Kenneth Stephen Hunter is the company’s legal representative in Azerbaijan.

OceanScan, headquartered in Aberdeen, is an international equipment company providing the latest and most advanced technology to the oil and gas, defense, petrochemical, renewables and nuclear industries.

