UN adopts historic cybercrime treaty to combat digital threats

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime on Tuesday, marking the first international criminal justice treaty negotiated in over two decades, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Adopted without a vote by the 193-member General Assembly, the convention addresses crimes committed using information and communications technology (ICT) systems. It targets offenses ranging from online fraud and hacking to more severe issues such as terrorism, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and child exploitation.The convention emphasizes prevention and urges nations to invest in training for public and private sectors as well as initiatives to raise awareness about cybercrime risks. Technical assistance and capacity-building, particularly for developing countries, are key components of the treaty’s implementation strategy.Furthermore, the convention introduces mechanisms to improve international collaboration, including sharing electronic evidence and mutual legal assistance. Recognizing the challenges posed by the decentralized nature of digital data, the treaty establishes a 24/7 network to support investigations and prosecutions across borders.The treaty also prioritizes justice for victims of cybercrime, especially those in vulnerable situations. It encourages Member States to provide support services, compensation, and legal restitution for affected individuals. Specific provisions address online sexual exploitation of children, making it the first global treaty to criminalize such acts committed through ICT systems. Additionally, the Convention highlights the importance of protecting privacy and personal data, ensuring that measures taken to combat cybercrime respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.According to the World Bank, 67.4 percent of the global population accessed the internet in 2023, exposing billions to potential cybercrime risks. Criminals exploit ICT systems for activities such as ransomware attacks, financial fraud, and data breaches, often with significant economic and societal impacts. Regions like Southeast Asia, identified as hotspots for organized cybercrime, face heightened risks due to sophisticated criminal networks.The treaty’s adoption culminates five years of negotiations involving UN Member States, civil society, academics, and the private sector. The convention will open for signature in 2025 at a ceremony in Hanoi, Viet Nam, and will come into force 90 days after ratification by the 40th signatory.UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised the treaty as a step forward in ensuring a safer cyberspace. Similarly, Philémon Yang, President of the General Assembly, and Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, lauded the convention as a tool for promoting international cooperation and protecting digital ecosystems.

News.Az