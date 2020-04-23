UN chief extends congratulations to Muslims over beginning of Ramadan

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday extended his "warmest wishes" as Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan.

This Ramadan will be very different as many community activities will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around, he said in a video message.

Guterres repeated his March 23 call for an immediate global cease-fire to focus on the fight against the coronavirus. "I repeat that appeal today, recalling the words of the Holy Quran: 'and if they incline to peace, then incline to it.'"

Ramadan is also about supporting the most vulnerable, said Guterres. "I thank governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity -- a remarkable lesson in this world where so many doors have been closed to those in need of protection, even before COVID-19."

"Once again, my best wishes to all for mercy, solidarity and compassion in these trying times," he said.

News.Az

