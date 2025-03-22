UN Commission on Status of Women adopts Azerbaijan-initiated resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 21 March 2025, at its sixty-ninth session, the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) adopted by consensus a resolution titled “Release of Women and Children Taken Hostage, Including Those Subsequently Imprisoned, in Armed Conflicts, initiated by Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

According to the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, this biennial resolution, which has been put forward since 1994, addresses the issue of hostage-taking, with a particular focus on women and children in armed conflicts. It reaffirms that such acts are inherently illegal and unjustifiable.

The resolution condemns all violent acts committed against the civilian population in violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, and calls for an effective response, particularly the immediate release of women and children taken hostage.

It further strongly urges all parties to armed conflicts to fully respect international humanitarian law and take all necessary measures to protect the civilian population.

The resolution also calls on States to take prompt action to determine the fate and whereabouts of women and children taken hostage, and emphasizes the need for increased accountability, and stresses the responsibility of all States to investigate, prosecute, or bring to justice those responsible for war crimes, in accordance with international law.

Ultimately, the resolution seeks to enhance international cooperation, safeguard the safety and dignity of hostages, and improve mechanisms for their release, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations will submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of the resolution to the Commission on the Status of Women at its seventy-first session.

