Hikmat Hajiyev attends "Bridge of Peace" talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia civil society reps - VIDEO

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A meeting was held with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, within the framework of the "Bridge of Peace" initiative in Gabala, with the participation of representatives of the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia at a bilateral roundtable discussion.

During the meeting, Hikmat Hajiyev exchanged views with the participants and also answered the questions of the Armenian delegation, News.Az reports.

The commitment of the Azerbaijani government to the peace agenda was emphasized during the meeting.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan's dedication to the agreed-upon peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington and to the spirit of the Washington Summit.

Additionally, it was noted that trade relations between the two countries have emerged, and the transit of goods through Azerbaijan to Armenia is being ensured. The implementation of the TRIPP project was discussed, and it was stated that this would serve to change the atmosphere in the region and transform the entire transportation landscape of the region.

Hajiyev pointed out that, just as the negotiations on the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia are bilateral in nature, it is also important that exchanges and confidence-building measures between civil societies have a bilateral character.

The President's Assistant emphasized that, against the backdrop of new turbulences and wars happening worldwide, ensuring peace and security in the South Caucasus is of utmost importance.

News.Az