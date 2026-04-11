Azerbaijan evacuates 3,439 people from Iran

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Between 08:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on April 11, a total of 3,439 individuals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan via the Astara border crossing.

612 of those evacuated are Azerbaijani citizens, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Among the evacuees are also citizens of China (735), Russia (374), India (284), Bangladesh (198), Tajikistan (192), Pakistan (151), Iran (136), Oman (84), Indonesia (68), Algeria (57), Italy (46), Spain (26), Germany (27), Canada (27), France (25), Saudi Arabia (18), Japan (18), Georgia (21), Uzbekistan (17), United States (17), Poland (14), Switzerland (14), Nigeria (13), Kazakhstan (13), Belarus (13), Hungary (12), Mexico (11), Bahrain (16), United Kingdom (10), Bulgaria (10), Democratic Republic of the Congo (10), Brazil (9), Sudan (8), Venezuela (8), and Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belgium, Finland, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates (6 each).

Additionally, 5 citizens each from Türkiye, Serbia, Sweden, Afghanistan, Austria, Greece, and Vietnam were evacuated.

Four citizens, each from Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and the Netherlands were also evacuated.

Three citizens, each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway, are among the evacuees.

Two citizens, each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, Egypt, Uruguay, and Slovenia, were also evacuated.

Finally, one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, Vatican City, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

On April 8, Iran and the US agreed to a two‑week ceasefire. Negotiations in Islamabad are set to begin at 17:00 local time (GMT+5).

Key issues on the agenda include halting military operations, sanctions policy, and control over strategic communications in the region. Tehran insists talks begin only with a ceasefire in Lebanon and partial sanctions relief, while Washington ties easing restrictions to concessions on Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

The two sides also differ on the status of the Strait of Hormuz: Iran demands de facto control and transit fees, while the US insists it remain fully open to international shipping.

Additionally, Tehran is raising the release of frozen assets, compensation for conflict damages, and the withdrawal of US forces from the Middle East.

The Trump administration maintains that military presence will continue until a comprehensive agreement is reached and warns of possible escalation if talks fail.

News.Az