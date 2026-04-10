Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives hold another roundtable

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A roundtable held with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative featured the second session.

The roundtable, which will run until April 12, features discussions on fostering dialogue and direct engagement between civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.az reports.

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On this occasion, today the Armenian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan via the land border, crossing through a formally delimited and demarcated section and undergoing all relevant border and passport control procedures.

The dialogue between civil society representatives is taking place within the framework of the agreed bilateral peace agenda endorsed at the trilateral summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States held in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 2025.

The meeting agenda includes discussions on the current state of the peace process; the activities undertaken by participants in the “Peace Bridge” Initiative in their respective countries and the results of those efforts; as well as the situation in the region.

News.Az