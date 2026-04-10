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Peace Bridge roundtable between Azerbaijan and Armenia begins - PHOTO/VIDEO

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Peace Bridge roundtable between Azerbaijan and Armenia begins - PHOTO/VIDEO

A new round of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia civil society representatives has officially started under the Peace Bridge initiative, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The bilateral roundtable, taking place from April 10 to 12, aims to strengthen direct engagement and build trust between the two sides through continued dialogue.


News.Az 

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