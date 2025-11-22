UN condemns deadly attacks on civilians in DRC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN condemned on Friday the recent attacks against civilians carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The UN described the incident as "one of the most appalling attacks" ever recorded in the country and suggested that it could constitute war crimes, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to information gathered by the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), a series of deadly attacks took place between November 13 and 19 across several localities in Lubero Territory, a town in the North Kivu Province of the DRC.

These attacks resulted in the deaths of 89 civilians, including 20 women and an unknown number of children. The incidents included a raid on a healthcare center where seventeen patients were killed, in addition to abductions of civilians, looting of medical supplies, and destruction of property and homes. Assaults on healthcare facilities are strictly forbidden under international humanitarian law, which mandates that medical units be respected and protected in all circumstances. This protection extends to the wounded and sick, medical staff, and means of transport.

The UN expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Congolese authorities in protecting civilians, preventing further abuses, and addressing impunity. MONUSCO also urged national authorities to conduct independent investigations to hold the perpetrators accountable and called on armed groups in the region to disarm.

The DRC has been plagued by armed conflicts for decades between security forces and several armed groups, such as the M23 and the ADF, which have plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis. The UN has previously published a report revealing that all parties to the conflict have committed serious violations of international humanitarian law that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The committed atrocities included summary executions of civilians, torture, sexual violence, and human trafficking. In February 2025, the UN Human Rights Council established a fact-finding mission and commission of inquiry into abuses committed by parties to the armed conflict on the request of the DRC.

News.Az