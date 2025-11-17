Plane with ministerial delegation crash-lands in DRC

+ ↺ − 16 px

A plane carrying a delegation from the Ministry of Mines crashed during landing on Tuesday at Kolwezi Airport in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The incident occurred as the aircraft (registered D2-AJB) touched down, prompting an immediate emergency response at the airport, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to initial reports, all crew members and passengers (including officials from the ministerial delegation) were able to evacuate the Embraer ERJ-145 safely, with no fatalities reported.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed, but authorities say everyone on board was accounted for following the evacuation.

The aircraft involved has not yet been officially identified, and details regarding what caused the landing accident remain unclear. Aviation investigators and local authorities have begun securing the site to conduct an assessment of the damage and determine the factors that led to the crash.

The delegation from the Ministry of Mines was reportedly traveling to Kolwezi for official business linked to the region’s major mining operations, a central pillar of both Lualaba’s local economy and the country’s national extractive sector.

The Ministry of Transport is expected to release further information as the investigation progresses.

News.Az