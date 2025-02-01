News.az
News
Drc
Tag:
Drc
Zambian VP underpins African-led solutions to DR Congo crisis
10 Jan 2026-21:35
Burundi closes border with DR Congo
10 Dec 2025-17:10
200,000 flee DRC as M23 rebels seize Uvira
10 Dec 2025-15:15
UN condemns deadly attacks on civilians in DRC
22 Nov 2025-19:29
Uganda, DR Congo agree on joint lake patrols after deadly attack
16 Oct 2025-17:13
Red Cross warns of worsening health crisis in eastern DR Congo
08 Oct 2025-17:05
DRC, Rwanda set to sign peace agreement in Washington
27 Jun 2025-21:48
Trump set to host DRC-Rwanda peace deal, says adviser
25 Jun 2025-19:59
Uganda reopens key bridge on international highway after major rehabilitation
14 Apr 2025-17:36
Fighting persists in eastern DRC days after a deadly attack on civilians
10 Mar 2025-02:58
