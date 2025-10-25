UN Cybercrime Treaty signed in Hanoi to tackle global online threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 60 countries sign a new U.N. cybercrime treaty in Hanoi to fight global online offences. The agreement aims to enhance international cooperation but faces criticism over potential rights abuses.

Nearly 60 countries are set to sign a landmark United Nations cybercrime treaty in Hanoi this weekend, marking a major global effort to combat online offences that drain trillions from the world economy each year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.N. Cybercrime Convention, which will come into force once ratified by 40 nations, aims to enhance international cooperation against digital threats ranging from phishing and ransomware to online trafficking and hate speech.

“Cyberspace has become fertile ground for criminals,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the opening ceremony. “This convention is a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen our collective defences.”

Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong hailed the signing as proof of global unity, saying it “affirms the enduring vitality of multilateralism” and shared responsibility for peace, security, and development.

However, tech firms and rights activists have raised alarms. The Cybersecurity Tech Accord—which includes Meta and Microsoft—warned that the treaty’s vague language could allow misuse, dubbing it a potential “surveillance treaty.”

The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which led negotiations, stressed that the agreement includes human rights protections and safeguards for legitimate research.

Diplomats from the U.S., EU, and Canada joined the signing ceremony in Hanoi, even as critics questioned Vietnam’s record on online freedom. The U.S. State Department has cited “significant human rights issues,” while Human Rights Watch reported at least 40 arrests this year for online dissent.

Vietnam hopes hosting the event will boost its global standing and strengthen cyber defences amid rising digital attacks on critical infrastructure.

News.Az