UN expresses alarm over warning shots fired at foreign diplomats in West Bank

Members of a diplomatic delegation from the European Union during a visit to the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on May 21 / Mohammad Mansour/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Israeli forces opened fire on a diplomatic delegation near the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, prompting condemnation from multiple governments and the United Nations.

Media reports said soldiers fired warning shots near the diplomats, who were on an official visit to view humanitarian conditions around the camp where a major Israeli military operation has been ongoing since January, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

The mission was hosted by the Palestinian Authority and approved by Israel, however it strayed from the approved route, media reports said, citing a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Diplomats from more than 20 countries were in the group, along with staff from the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees, UNRWAOpens in new window. No injuries were reported.

News.Az