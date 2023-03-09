UN High Representative at Global Baku Forum: World faces serious challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world has become complex, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, News.Az reports.

"We intend to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations," Moratinos said.

"We are facing serious challenges - climate change, conflicts. We must avoid conflicts, fight against hostile speech, and discrimination, and improve communication between people," the UN official added.

