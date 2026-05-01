UN investigation confirms hallmarks of genocide in el-Fasher

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A United Nations investigation has uncovered evidence of large-scale atrocities in the Sudanese city of el-Fasher, where experts estimate that up to 70,000 people were killed or went missing during a massacre led by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last October.

UN chief investigator Mohamed Chande Othman stated that the violence—characterized by mass executions, systematic gang rape, and the deliberate starvation of the population—bears the distinct hallmarks of genocide, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

The militia reportedly used excavators to dig an 18-mile trench and earthen wall around the city, turning it into a death trap for civilians, and openly shared videos of themselves murdering patients in hospital beds and survivors in the trenches.

Forensic experts from Yale University used satellite imagery to confirm the existence of approximately 150 mass graves and the targeted destruction of farmland used to feed the city. Despite growing international outcry and the submission of evidence to the International Criminal Court, survivors have condemned the global community for failing to intervene during the 18-month siege that preceded this massive slaughter.

News.Az