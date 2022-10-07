UN nations reach long-term aviation climate goal

+ ↺ − 16 px

A United Nations body agreed on Friday to a long-term aspirational goal for net-zero aviation emissions by 2050, despite challenges from China and other countries aligned largely with airlines amid pressure to curb air pollution, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The decision, described as a "milestone" by industry and a "compromise" by European countries that wanted a more ambitious target, was applauded by members at the 193-nation International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) assembly, held every three years.

China, backed by Russia and Eritrea, questioned the feasibility of the goal, and argued developed countries must provide financial support to developing nations with faster-growing aviation markets.

Some delegates in Montreal shrugged off Beijing's refusal to back the deal wholeheartedly but analysts have said China’s climate stance is important as it is poised to overtake the U.S. as the largest aviation market this decade.

