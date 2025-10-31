UN, partners assess needs, deliver aid after Hurricane Melissa devastation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations and partners are assessing the devastation left by Hurricane Melissa across much of the Caribbean, coordinating relief efforts and delivering aid, UN humanitarians said Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that after crossing Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas, Melissa's severe effects were also felt in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and parts of Central America.

OCHA said that the hurricane caused widespread damage to homes, infrastructure and crops, with the Pan American Health Organization reporting that health facilities were particularly affected.

"The UN and partners, already mobilized before the storm's impact, are delivering assistance and supporting damage assessments, coordination and logistics in close collaboration with national authorities," the office said.

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimated that the storm impacted the lives of more than 700,000 children across the Caribbean.

"In the wake of relentless floods across the Caribbean, hundreds of thousands of children have seen their lives upended suddenly," said Roberto Benes, UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

UNICEF said that many of the hardest-hit communities are extremely difficult to reach due to damaged infrastructure and ongoing flooding. Families are trapped in submerged neighborhoods without power or remain in shelters, and access to clean water and sanitation is critically compromised.

The World Food Programme said it has begun logistics operations to deliver relief supplies to Jamaica from the Caribbean Regional Logistics Hub in Barbados, including 2,000 emergency food kits for airlift and additional items to be delivered by sea.

"We and our partners are also providing support in logistics, health, sanitation, early recovery, and protection," OCHA said.

OCHA said that because the Anticipatory Action Plan was activated ahead of Melissa's landfall, UN agencies were able to deliver early aid, including health supplies, tarpaulins, generators, mattresses and agricultural materials.

In Haiti, OCHA said that heavy rains and strong winds linked to the hurricane caused severe flooding, landslides and destruction across several departments. More than 14,000 people sought refuge in more than 100 temporary shelters across the country.

OCHA said that humanitarian needs are significant in Haiti, particularly in clean water, hygiene supplies and sanitation. Shelter materials, blankets and transport support are also needed for isolated communities.

The office said anticipatory action and preparedness measures allowed humanitarian partners to respond quickly. The International Organization for Migration is supporting the management of more than 150 evacuation shelters and has distributed over 1,200 shelters.

The UN Refugee Agency and its partners are prepared to carry out protection screening and monitoring in hurricane-affected areas, identifying vulnerable individuals and ensuring timely referrals to appropriate services.

News.Az