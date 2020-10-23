U.N. says Libya sides reach ceasefire deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Libya’s warring sides signed an agreement for a permanent ceasefire in all areas of the country on Friday, months after frontlines stabilized following a failed eastern assault on the capital Tripoli, Reuters reports.

The accord concluded in Geneva after talks between military representatives of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), will be followed by political discussions in Tunisia next month.

As a first commercial passenger flight in more than a year from Tripoli landed in the eastern city of Benghazi on Friday, U.N. acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams hailed both sides for reaching a deal.

“The road was long and difficult at times. Your patriotism was your way forward and you were able to reach a ceasefire agreement,” she said after the signing ceremony.

