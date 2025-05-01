UN Security Council extends South Sudan mission mandate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted Resolution 2778 (2025), extending the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) by nine days, until 9 May.

The short-term technical rollover, unanimously adopted through resolution 2778 (2025), authorizes the mission to continue to "use all necessary means to carry out its tasks" beyond its current mandate's expiration on 30 April, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

UNMISS was initially established for one year from July 9, 2011, under resolution 1996 (2011), with the intent to renew for further periods as needed. Since then, the mission has been renewed consistently with the Security Council determining that the situation in South Sudan continues to pose a threat to international peace and security in the region.

News.Az