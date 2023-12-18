UN Security Council set to vote on 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote once again on a ceasefire resolution later today, News.Az reports citing Sky News.

Reports indicate the provisional wording of this resolution includes calling for the "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip" and the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages".

This comes just weeks after the US controversially vetoed a similar vote, meaning the resolution could not pass.

Washington is said to be attempting to soften the wording of the proposed resolution.

