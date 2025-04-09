UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Israel's Syria attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency session on Thursday to discuss Israel's attacks on Syria.

In a statement to Anadolu, Algeria's permanent mission to the UN said that the emergency session was requested by Algeria and Somalia, both of which are current members of the Council, News.Az reports.

It stated that the meeting will address Israel's attacks on Syria and is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 10:00 am local time.

On April 2, Israeli airstrikes on Daraa killed nine civilians and left many others injured.

After the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.

News.Az