Seven killed, four injured in Dubai Emirates Road minibus crash

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Six Indian expatriates and one Sri Lankan national were killed after a minibus carrying 17 people rammed into a stalled truck on Emirates Road on Sunday, the company employing the victims has confirmed.

The accident occurred midday near the Dubai-Sharjah border as the workers, all employees of a technical services company, were returning to their accommodation in Sharjah after completing a day's work at a construction site in Dubai, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

According to company sources, the minibus collided from behind with a truck that had come to a sudden halt in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction. The impact of the collision proved devastating, particularly for passengers seated on the right side of the minibus, which bore the full brunt of the crash.

While seven passengers lost their lives, nine others sustained varying degrees of injury. Of the injured, five have since been discharged from the hospital, while four individuals—consisting of three Indian nationals and one Nepali national—remain hospitalized to receive further medical treatment. The accident left both the minibus and the truck severely damaged.

Authorities and company colleagues are currently facing a painstaking process to formally identify all seven of the deceased. The task has been severely complicated by the sheer force of the impact, which left several bodies disfigured beyond easy recognition. The employer stated that it is closely coordinating with local authorities to expedite the identification process and has reached out to the families of both the deceased and the injured to offer full support during this difficult period.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed on Monday evening that multiple Indian workers were among the casualties. Diplomatic officials have visited the hospital to meet with the injured Indian nationals and are collaborating with local authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families. The employer added that it continues to work in full cooperation with the Dubai Police, medical teams, and the respective consulates of the involved nationalities.

Following the incident, the Dubai Police noted that preliminary investigations indicate the truck stopped abruptly due to a mechanical breakdown, and the minibus driver failed to maintain a safe distance. In light of the tragedy, police officials have issued a stern warning to motorists regarding the severe dangers of stopping in the middle of the road due to vehicle breakdowns, tire failures, or fuel shortages. Under the Federal Traffic Law, such a hazardous violation carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points.

News.Az