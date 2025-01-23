UN to enhance cooperation with the League of Arab States

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior UN political affairs official informed the Security Council on Thursday that the United Nations and the League of Arab States are strengthening their partnership to address key peace and security challenges in the Middle East and beyond, News.az reports citing UN Geneva .

Briefing ambassadors, Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, highlighted the League's vital role in promoting stability in a region marked by persistent conflicts, from the fragile ceasefire in Gaza to the crises in Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya.He commended the League for its longstanding partnership with the UN, which spans nearly eight decades.“The extreme challenges across the Middle East come at a time when the international system has been struggling,” he said, underscoring the importance of collective efforts, including bolstering multilateralism and strengthening trust in international institutions.Greater synergy is crucial to address escalating conflicts and broader global issues like climate change and inequality, he noted.“We commit to continue our partnership with the League of Arab States to augment our joint efforts to improve the lives of people across the Arab region and beyond,” he added.Mr. Khiari praised the recent ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, calling it a “ray of hope” for Palestinians and hostages reunited with their families, acknowledging the significant efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to broker the agreement.The League has always supported the Palestinian people, including through its efforts to rally international support for a ceasefire, Mr. Khiari added, urging all stakeholders to work toward a negotiated two-State solution.“The international community has a shared responsibility to support efforts toward a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A negotiated two-State solution remains the only viable path to ensuring peace, security, and coexistence for both Israelis and Palestinians.”Mr. Khiari stressed the importance of cooperation in Syria and Lebanon as the countries look towards a new future following years of conflict and instability.He also highlighted joint efforts to resolve the crises in Yemen and Libya, as well as in Sudan, where the League of Arab States is supporting efforts to bolster dialogue and mediation.Mr. Khiari said engaging the Arab region’s youth – who make up 60 per cent of the population – was another priority for peacebuilding and development efforts.The UN has supported the League’s work on the Youth, Peace, and Security agenda, including the creation of the Arab Regional Youth, Peace, and Security Strategy.“Implementing this strategy is an investment in the future of the entire region,” he said, stressing the need to listen to young voices and provide opportunities to strengthen peace and stability.

News.Az