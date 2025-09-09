UN warns 16.5 mln in Syria need aid as funding falls short

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations' top humanitarian official in Syria said Tuesday that 16.5 million people across the country are in need of assistance, warning of worsening conditions for millions of displaced people and returnees amid a severe funding shortfall, News.az reports citing CNN.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Adam Abdelmoula said that 2.5 million returnees, including refugees coming back from abroad and internally displaced Syrians, face dire conditions, with many having lost their homes.

Syria's displacement crisis remains severe, with more than 6 million still internally displaced and another 6 million living as refugees abroad, he said. About a quarter of Syria's housing stock has been damaged or destroyed in recent years.

Despite the scale of the crisis, Abdelmoula noted that the 2025 Syria Humanitarian Response Plan has received only 14 percent of the 3.2 billion U.S. dollars requested. "Funding is extremely scarce," he warned.

News.Az