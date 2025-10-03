UN warns of a 'catastrophic' humanitarian crisis in Sudan’s Darfur

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN’s top humanitarian official in Sudan has issued a warning of an impending catastrophe in Darfur, where civilians are facing ongoing violence, sexual abuse, and starvation.

All this, while aid convoys remain blocked from reaching hundreds of thousands trapped close to the frontlines and as the military government and their rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia battle for control of Sudan, News.Az reports citing UN News.

Speaking from Tawila, 50 kilometres (about 31 miles) from El Fasher in North Darfur, Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown described the immense obstacles to even reaching the area:

“It took us five days, through three countries, three different airplanes and three days of driving. We had to go around because there are so many frontlines within Sudan. It becomes very, very difficult to get where we need to go.”

She called Tawila “one of the epicentres of a humanitarian catastrophe” and said it now hosts some 600,000 displaced people, mostly fleeing fighting around the besieged regional capital El Fasher since April.

Across Sudan, nearly 12 million have been uprooted, making it the world’s largest displacement crisis.

News.Az