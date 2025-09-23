Sudan cholera outbreak surpasses 113,500 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan has been grappling with a severe cholera outbreak that has affected more than 113,600 people and claimed over 3,000 lives nationwide since July 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Tuesday.

The outbreak has reached a concerning case fatality ratio of 2.7%, with Darfur emerging as the hardest-hit region, Hala Khudari, WHO's deputy representative to Sudan, told a press in Geneva, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As of Sunday, 12,739 cases and 358 deaths were reported across 36 of Darfur's 64 localities. Tawila in North Darfur, which hosts more than half a million displaced people, accounts for 61% of all cases in the region.

A cholera vaccination campaign began Sunday, according to Khudari, aiming to protect 1.86 million people in six high-risk localities of South, East and North Darfur. Vaccines were delivered earlier this month to Nyala after weeks of delays caused by access and logistical challenges.

"While vaccination is highly effective, it is one part of a comprehensive cholera response," she said, citing the need for surveillance, treatment, clean water and community engagement. She added that without peace, sustaining health services will remain a major challenge.

A civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues in Sudan since April 2023, leading to thousands of killings, spread of disease, forced migrations and shortage of basic necessities.

News.Az