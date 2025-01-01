News.az
News
Darfur
Tag:
Darfur
Drone attack kills 10 at Darfur market in Sudan
22 Dec 2025-02:55
Kordofan captured: Can Sudan’s army still survive the war?
03 Dec 2025-17:53
ICC says atrocities in Sudan's el-Fasher may qualify as war crimes
03 Nov 2025-21:05
Hundreds killed in Darfur hospital attack; doctors abducted -
VIDEO
30 Oct 2025-20:37
Germany urges an immediate halt to the killings in Sudan
28 Oct 2025-20:27
Sudan's paramilitary forces claim to have seized full control of El Fasher
27 Oct 2025-12:23
UN warns of a 'catastrophic' humanitarian crisis in Sudan’s Darfur
04 Oct 2025-00:01
Sudan cholera outbreak surpasses 113,500 cases
23 Sep 2025-16:25
UN warns of widespread atrocities in Sudan’s Darfur as fighting escalates
08 Sep 2025-16:39
Sudan seeks aid after landslide kills over 1,000 in Darfur
06 Sep 2025-01:11
