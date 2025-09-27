UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy honors innovative education projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 20th UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy was awarded on Saturday in the city of Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, with projects from Bangladesh, Ireland and Morocco recognized for their contributions to innovation in education, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The winners included Bangladesh's non-governmental organization "Shidhulai Swanirvar Sangstha" for its "Solar-powered Floating Schools" program, Ireland's National Adult Literacy Agency for its "Learn with NALA eLearning website" program, and Morocco's Directorate of the Second Chance School and Inclusive Education of the Ministry of National Education for its "Second Chance School and Inclusive Education" initiative.

Established in 2005, the UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy is the first international award named after a Chinese figure within the UNESCO system. It honors outstanding achievements in education, particularly in rural literacy, as well as women's and children's education. The prize reflects Confucius' enduring educational philosophies.

Over the past two decades, the prize has recognized 57 projects across 36 countries, including South Africa, Spain and Pakistan, benefiting over a million individuals such as women, out-of-school youth, and rural poor. It has promoted global educational equity and advanced the UN's Sustainable Development Goal of quality education.

News.Az