UNIFIL warns of Israeli 'destruction' in southern Lebanon

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern over the ongoing damage caused by Israeli forces in the country's south, despite the ceasefire in the conflict between Lebanon and Israel, News.az reports citing TRT World .

Lebanon's army on Thursday condemned Israel's "violation of the ceasefire agreement by attacking Lebanese sovereignty and destroying southern towns and villages".Under the ceasefire agreement, UNIFIL peacekeepers and the Lebanese army were to redeploy in south Lebanon, near the Israeli border, as Israeli forces withdrew over 60 days.UNIFIL said in a statement on Thursday that "there is concern at continuing destruction by the IDF (army) in residential areas, agricultural land and road networks in south Lebanon".The statement added that "this is in violation of Resolution 1701", which was adopted by the UN Security Council and ended the last Israel-Lebanese war of 2006.The UN force also reiterated its call for "the timely withdrawal" of Israeli troops from Lebanon, and "the full implementation of Resolution 1701".The resolution states that Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only forces in south Lebanon, where Hezbollah exerts control, and also calls for Israeli troops to pull out of Lebanese territory."Any actions that risk the fragile cessation of hostilities must cease," UNIFIL said.On Monday the force had urged "accelerated progress" in the Israeli military's withdrawal.

News.Az