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A gas-fired power plant near Lubmin, Germany, will be transferred to Ukraine as humanitarian energy assistance.

The 84-megawatt facility, operated by Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (Sefe), became unprofitable and was decommissioned in 2023 following the cessation of Russian gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, News.Az reports, citing United 24 Media.

Sefe noted that providing the plant to a Ukrainian operator supports Ukraine’s energy infrastructure without incurring economic losses compared to the costs of dismantling and disposal.

The transfer has faced criticism from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, with state parliament member Nikolaus Kramer calling the decision "absurd." The AfD, which advocates for local energy security and national-conservative interests, has been calling for the construction of a new gas plant in Lubmin and opposes the dismantling of the functional facility.

This assistance follows a previous $143 million winter emergency package from the German government, which provided cogeneration units and generators to support over 86,000 residents in Kyiv during the winter of 2026. Ukrainian officials indicated that the Lubmin plant is part of a broader effort to strengthen the country's energy resilience following significant damage to its infrastructure from ongoing missile and drone attacks.

News.Az