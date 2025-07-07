US activates air defense systems at Ain al-Asad base amid missile threat concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air defense systems at the US Ain al-Asad military base in western Iraq were suddenly activated over the weekend, amid rising fears of potential missile strikes.

The activation, confirmed by officials in Al-Anbar Province, was described as a precautionary response by US troops following intelligence about possible attacks. Reports also indicate that US forces have increased the number of watchtowers and restricted internal military movements at the base, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Significantly, sources revealed that several American aircraft have recently been redeployed from Syria to Iraq. For the first time, Patriot missile systems and other advanced defense platforms have reportedly been installed at the base, highlighting heightened security concerns in the region.

News.Az