US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln arrives in Mideast amid regional tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its accompanying destroyers have arrived in the Middle East, according to a statement from the US military.

This deployment follows an order from the Defense Secretary to expedite the strike group's movement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The arrival of the Lincoln increases the number of aircraft carriers in the region to two, albeit temporarily, as the Lincoln is set to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt. This move comes amid heightened concerns about regional conflict, especially following recent high-profile assassinations attributed to, or blamed on, Israel."USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), equipped with F-35C and F/A-18 Block III fighters, entered the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility," the military command responsible for the Middle East said on social media."The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, is accompanied by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9," it added.The Pentagon said on August 11 that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the Lincoln to "accelerate its transit" to the Middle East, after directing its deployment to the region at the beginning of the month.Fears of a major escalation have mounted since Hezbollah and Iran vowed to respond to twin killings blamed on Israel late last month.

News.Az