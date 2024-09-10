U.S. and China to participate in joint military exercises for the first time
For the first time in many years, the armed forces of the United States and China have joined forces for joint military maneuvers led by the Brazilian Armed Forces. According to a report from the Brazilian Navy, published in the South China Morning Post , the exercises, named "Formosa," have been held regularly since 1988. This year, they will continue until September 17 and have attracted 3,000 military personnel from various countries around the world.
What makes these exercises particularly notable is that this is the first joint participation of U.S. and Chinese troops since 2016, when China took part in RIMPAC — the world’s largest international maritime exercise organized by the U.S. Navy. In addition to the U.S. and China, military personnel from Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Republic of Congo, France, and South Africa are also involved in the maneuvers.
Meanwhile, on September 9, the Swiss Ministry of Defense announced the launch of the first joint air exercises with Italy. These maneuvers, called Sifex, are aimed at enhancing the defensive capabilities of the Swiss army by strengthening international military cooperation. The exercises will involve Swiss Air Force F/A-18 jets, Eurofighter jets, and F-35 aircraft from the Italian Aeronautica Militare. Fifty members of the Swiss military will travel to Italy to participate in these drills.
These events highlight the growing cooperation between countries, emphasizing the importance of strengthening international military and diplomatic ties in the face of global challenges.
