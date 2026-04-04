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U.S. gas price averages rise to $4.10

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U.S. gas price averages rise to $4.10
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The average price of gasoline in the United States rose to $4.10 per gallon, marking a 12-cent increase from the previous week, according to AAA data.

Gas prices have soared by 37% since the initial US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The hike in gas prices is due to the near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway that accounts for the transit of about 20% of the world’s oil, and a slowdown in Middle East oil production.

California has the highest average price of gasoline in the US at nearly $5.92 a gallon, while Oklahoma has the least expensive at $3.29.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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