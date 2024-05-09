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Delegations
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Baku is hosting a meeting between Azerbaijani and Turkish officials to strengthen capabilities in defense against weapons of mass destruction and to monitor global developments in this field.05 May 2026-22:54
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The US and Iran are still engaged in talks as the two sides work toward a diplomatic off-ramp for the war, a US official told CNN.13 Apr 2026-21:41
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Official delegations from Pakistan and Iran have commenced discussions in Islamabad ahead of the planned US–Iran talks, with Pakistan serving as a mediator.11 Apr 2026-16:52
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Editor's note: Faig Mahmudov is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The article expresses the author's personal opinion and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.02 Jun 2025-16:24
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