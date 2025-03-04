US and Ukraine set to sign a minerals deal Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration and Ukraine plan to sign the much-debated minerals deal following a contentious Oval Office meeting on Friday, during which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was dismissed from the building, according to four people familiar with the situation on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress Tuesday evening, three of the sources said, cautioning that the deal had yet to be signed and the situation could change, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine’s presidential administration in Kyiv and the Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal was put on hold on Friday after a contentious Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that resulted in the Ukrainian leader's swift departure from the White House. Zelensky had traveled to Washington to sign the deal.

In that meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky, telling him he should thank the US for its support rather than asking for additional aid in front of the US media.

"You're gambling with World War III," Trump said.

News.Az