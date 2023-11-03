US announces new $125 mln weapons package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will provide additional arms and equipment to Ukraine for its ongoing fight against, U.S. Secretary of Staten Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The announced $125 million worth of weapons, authorized under previously allowed "drawdowns" for Ukraine, comes amid other expected defense aid for Kyiv that could include about $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to shoot down drones, according to a document seen by a U.S. official.

News.Az