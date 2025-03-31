US Army: 3 soldiers found dead in Lithuania after vehicle recovered from swamp

Three U.S. soldiers were found dead in Lithuania after their armored recovery vehicle was retrieved from a swamp, while search efforts continue for a fourth soldier who remains missing, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa announced on Monday.

The soldiers, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, went missing on March 25 while attempting to tow an immobilized tactical vehicle. Their M88A2 Hercules vehicle was discovered submerged the following day, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A multinational search effort led by Lithuanian authorities and US forces remains underway in the area.

A multinational search effort involving US, Lithuanian, and Polish forces, along with US Navy divers, recovered the 63-ton vehicle from the unstable terrain.

"The search isn't finished until everyone is home," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commander.

"We stand in grief with the families and loved ones of these extraordinary 'Dogface Soldiers' during this unimaginable time," he added.

The US army said joint search operations with Lithuanian personnel are continuing, and added that NATO has also contributed assets to the effort.

"The US Army and Lithuanian authorities are investigating the cause of the accident," the statement said.

US forces routinely participate in joint training exercises with NATO allies in Lithuania.

