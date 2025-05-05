U.S. Army puts helicopter training around Pentagon on hold

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Army has temporarily halted helicopter training flights in the vicinity of the Pentagon, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This decision follows two incidents involving passenger airline flights that were compelled to abort landings at Reagan Washington National Airport last Thursday due to the presence of a nearby Black Hawk helicopter.

The 12th Aviation Battalion of the Army, responsible for these training flights, is currently investigating the events of Thursday’s flight, as confirmed by a U.S. official on Monday.

The battalion had been slowly reintroducing flights following a mid-air collision on January 29, between an Army Black Hawk on a training mission and an American Airlines

