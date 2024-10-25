US authorizes $7.3 billion upgrade for Poland’s F-16 fleet

US authorizes $7.3 billion upgrade for Poland’s F-16 fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has authorized the sale of equipment to enhance Poland's fleet of 48 F-16 multirole combat aircraft.

The U.S. State Department has approved Warsaw's request for an improvement package estimated to cost $7.3 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, News.Az reports.This initiative aims to strengthen the eastern flank of the NATO military alliance amid increasing security concerns due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.The F-16 Fighting Falcon, an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft, first arrived in Poland in 2006, and its expected service life is around 40 years. The proposed sale will enable Poland to upgrade its existing F-16s to the advanced Viper configuration.According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the F-16 Viper Midlife Upgrade (MLU) will enhance Poland's air defense and surveillance capabilities, contributing to national security and bolstering the country's defense efforts within NATO."This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy goals and national security by improving the security of a NATO ally that is vital for political and economic stability in Europe," the DSCA stated.The MLU package includes the installation of new radars, electronic warfare systems, and missile warning technologies, as reported by the DSCA on Thursday.Lockheed Martin's plants in Fort Worth, Texas, and Greenville, South Carolina, assemble the F-16s, incorporating components produced in Polish factories like PZL Mielec, located near Rzeszów in southeastern Poland. The specific offset terms will be determined during negotiations between Poland and Lockheed Martin.

News.Az