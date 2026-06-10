Trump praises Pashinyan after victory in Armenia election

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to congratulate Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following his decisive victory in the country’s high-stakes parliamentary elections over the weekend.

Extending his praise, Trump emphasized his own role in backing the Armenian leader, writing, “I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election." The president added that he has "no doubt" that under Pashinyan's continued leadership, the nation will achieve "levels of Greatness and Success beyond everyone’s wildest expectations,”, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency

The election saw a voter turnout of nearly 59%, with approximately 1.47 million citizens casting their ballots at over 2,000 polling stations across the country. According to preliminary data released by Armenia's Central Election Commission, Pashinyan's Civil Contract party secured a commanding 49.82% of the vote.

Its most prominent rival, the Strong Armenia party—helmed by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan—trailed significantly behind, capturing 23.28% of the total vote share.

News.Az