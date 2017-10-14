US, Azerbaijan improve irrigation in Saatli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, thanks to joint efforts between Azerbaijan and the United States, residents of the village of Varkhan in the district of Saatli celebrated the completion of an improved irrigation system.

Mr. William Gill, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Baku, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of Economy, the local Executive Committee, and municipal government representatives attended the event. USAID and the Government of Azerbaijan co-financed the project, which was managed by the East-West Management Institute (EWMI), Trend reports.

“The United States is pleased to be a part of this important project. We look forward to further cooperation to improve the quality of life and advance economic development throughout Azerbaijan,” DCM Gill said during the opening ceremony.

With technical support from EWMI, Varkhan residents worked with local and regional governments to improve the irrigation water supply system by installing a water pump to enable a flow of 1,700 m3/hr. The new irrigation system will improve local farmers’ livelihoods by increasing their access to irrigation water, improving agricultural production, and helping save time and resources.

Via EWMI, the United States and Azerbaijan have implemented 101 community projects in 89 Azerbaijani communities benefiting more than 152,000 people. Through USAID’s Socio-Economic Development Activity (SEDA) program, EWMI promotes cooperation between citizens, civil society organizations, and the government to advance socio-economic development and improve the quality of life in rural areas.

News.Az

