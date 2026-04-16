US beer giants dominate by sales volume as industry holds strong amid challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

The top 50 breweries in the US have been ranked by the Brewers Association in its annual report based on volume output for 2025.

The beer businesses that made the listing were based on sales volume clout, giving an overall picture of the sheer scale of influence upon consumer drinking being seen by certain beer giants in America, News.Az reports, citing The Drinks Business.

Big business

According to the BA, the beer sector in the US has seen declines, but, despite challenges, it has also managed to retain its status with intel having previously revealed that beer is an economic lifeline for millions across the US. Added to this, as a whole, the beer industry stateside generates US$471 billion in economic activity annually, according to research from the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA).

Despite numbers from the BA’s annual report and its ranking being preliminary, the BA has stated that additional insights, along with the complete 2025 industry analysis, will be published in the next few months with a view to highlight regional trends and production by individual breweries as part of its deeper dive into the data.

In 2024, db had already looked into emerging trends anticipated to boost sales and had revealed that increased demand for premium and innovative flavoured beer have also been forecast to drive sales for US breweries. However, by 2025, many were held back due to geopolitical tensions between America and Canada shaking up the US beer sector.

Positioning and presence

The ranking has revealed that big beer continues to drive volume and, while craft breweries slightly steal market share, the top five companies showing prowess are mainstream brand owners with global reach, known for building presence and position through targeted marketing campaigns. For instance, top of the list business AB InBev, which owns the Budweiser brand, struck a global partnership with Netflix last year in a bid to bring its beer brands into the heart of streaming culture.

Meanwhile Constellation has seen beer holding steady. The company, which sits comfortably in third position and known for its Modelo and Corona brands, has seen sales rising marginally to US$1.73 billion, driven by higher shipments and prices.

News.Az