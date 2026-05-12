Trump’s “Golden Dome” space missile defence plan projected to cost $1.2 trillion

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A new analysis from the Congressional Budget Office estimates that President Donald Trump’s proposed space-based missile defence system, known as the “Golden Dome for America,” could cost around $1.2 trillion over a 20-year period.

The figure is significantly higher than the $175 billion estimate Trump previously cited. The report describes the assessment as an illustrative approach rather than a cost projection for a specific administration plan, noting that a lack of detailed information from the Defence Department makes it difficult to determine the full long-term expense, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The missile defence initiative was ordered by Trump through an executive order during his first week in office. He has said he expects the system to be operational before the end of his current term in January 2029.

The system is envisioned as a multi-layered defence network with ground and space-based capabilities designed to detect and intercept missiles at different stages of an attack. It draws partial inspiration from Israel’s “Iron Dome” system.

According to the analysis, Congress has already approved around $24 billion in initial funding for the programme through earlier legislation. Previous estimates had placed the cost of only the space-based components at up to $542 billion over two decades.

Critics of the plan have described it as excessively expensive, with some lawmakers arguing it would primarily benefit defence contractors while placing a heavy burden on taxpayers.

News.Az