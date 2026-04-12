US bombers ready – PHOTOS

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US strategic bombers — including B-1B Lancer and B-52H Stratofortress — armed with JDAM-31 BLU-109 munitions have been deployed to RAF Fairford and are reportedly ready for potential strikes against Iran at any moment, according to monitoring channels, News.az reports.

The reports also indicate that US military transport aircraft continue to arrive at the base without interruption, delivering additional ammunition and supplies.

The buildup suggests a sustained increase in operational readiness amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

News.Az