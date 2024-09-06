US can't protect Israel from Iran 'forever': Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has informed the Israeli authorities that American aircraft carriers will not be able to remain in the region "forever" to protect the Jewish state from Iran, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

Washington noted in its address to Israel that American aircraft carriers "will not be able to remain in the region forever," and therefore the level of tension in the region must be reduced.Prior to this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip is close to completion, since 90% of all conditions have been agreed upon at the moment.Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have disagreements regarding the progress of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Thus, Netanyahu said that there is still a significant distance between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas before reaching an agreement.

News.Az