US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait amid rising tensions
U.S. and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, just a week after
"Higgins and Vancouver's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrated the United States' and Canada's commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle."
China said Monday that the US and Canadian actions had disrupted "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".
"The PLA Eastern Theater Command organised naval and air forces to monitor and remain on alert throughout the transit, handling the situation according to laws and regulations," military spokesperson Captain Li Xi said in a statement.
Taiwan's defence ministry said Monday the US and Canadian ships travelled "from south to north" of the strait and the situation in the surrounding sea and airspace "remained normal".
The United States and its allies regularly cross through the 180-kilometre (112-mile) Taiwan Strait to reinforce its status as an international waterway, angering Beijing.