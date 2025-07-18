+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian customs agency said it detained a dual U.S.-Russian citizen at an airport in Moscow after she was found with a gun and a bank check for $138,000. She was stopped at Moscow Vnukovo International Airport having arrived from the U.S. via Turkey, the agency said. In her suitcase was an American Colt Combat Commander 45-caliber semi-automatic pistol with three empty clips, officials said, and during a personal search she took the bank check out from a concealed body bag. The woman, who was not named, told the authorities she did not know that she needed to declare the items to customs because she is a dual citizen. She is a permanent resident in the U.S. A criminal case was opened for the smuggling of firearms and money, and the woman is now held in pre-trial detention, Russian customs said. The U.S. State Department has a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory for Russia, where amid the Russia-Ukraine war there is a minimal number of American diplomatic staff in the country. "Do not travel to Russia for any reason," the advisory states. Among its listed reasons are the "risk of harassment or wrongful detention by Russian security officials" and the "arbitrary enforcement of local laws". The advisory also warns: "Russia will not recognize your U.S. citizenship if you are a dual U.S.-Russian citizen or have a claim to Russian citizenship. Russia has blocked U.S. consular officers from visiting detained dual U.S.-Russian citizens."

News.Az